    Rains with thunderstorms, wet snow forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 13

    13 September 2022, 07:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Northern, northwestern, eastern and southeastern regions of the country will be affected by cyclonic activity and atmospheric fronts. Thus, rains will douse northwestern regions, and thunderstorms are forecast for western areas, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rain and wet snow will hit northern regions and mountainous areas of eastern and southeastern regions.

    Wind speed across the country will increase to 15-23m/s.

    Fog is to blanket northern and northwestern regions in the morning.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Karaganda regions, in western areas of Atyrau region, and in southern areas of Kostanay region.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

