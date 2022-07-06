Go to the main site
    Rains with thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan July 7-9

    6 July 2022, 14:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued July 7-9 weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    As the meteorological service informed, the southern cyclone will keep influencing the weather in most regions of the country. It will bring rains with thunderstorms, hail and squalls as well as a gusting wind to the northwestern regions on July 7, to the northern, central and southeastern regions on July 7-8. Heavy rains are forecast in the eastern parts of the country on July 8-9.

    No precipitation is predicted for the western regions only.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
