    Rains with thunderstorms in store for parts of Kazakhstan 16 May

    16 May 2022, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with occasional showers will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, 16 May. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for Akmola and Aktobe regions. Gusts of wind may strengthen up to 25 mps in Akmola region.

    Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Atytrau regions will brace for 15-20 mps wind and thunderstorm.

    Thunderstorm and gusty wind will be accompanied by fog in East Kazakhstan region.

    Chances of thunderstorm, hail, squall, and stiff wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will be high in parts of Zhambyl region.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in the west of Karaganda region as well.

    In Kyzylorda and Mangistau region 15-20 mps wind will be accompanied by dust storm.

    Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will see thunderstorm, hail, squall, and stiff wind. Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay region in the morning. Mets predict wind with gusts of 23-28 mps will batter North Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 mps wind are in store for Pavlodar region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

