Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Wed

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2020, 08:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the northeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau, Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Atyrau, Mangistau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions, bringing dust storm to the latter.

Chances of hail will be high in Aktobe, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat is predicted for Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, south of Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, and Karaganda regions.


