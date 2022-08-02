Rains with thunderstorms, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 2

Qazaq TV
2 August 2022 07:30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cyclone and the atmospheric fronts caused by it will bring rains, thunderstorms, and gusting wind to most regions of Kazakhstan on August 2. Hail is possible in the daytime, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket northern, northwestern and northeastern regions at night and in the morning.

Western regions only will see no rain today.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Atyrau region.

Fire risk remains high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, in southern parts of Abai, Atyrau regions.

Earlier, Kazhydromet issued storm warning for four regions.




