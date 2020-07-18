Rains with thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Short-term rains with thunderstorms, hails are expected in the north-west and center of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

15-22 mps wind is expected in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm will hit some parts of Almaty region.

Hail is predicted for some parts of Kostanay region.

15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps will blow in Karaganda region. Forecasters predict hail here.

Intense heat remains in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty regions.



