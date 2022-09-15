Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rains with thunderstorms and wet snow to hit eastern Kazakhstan Sep 15

    15 September 2022, 07:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large cold anticyclone will bring mostly dry weather to Kazakhstan today, with nighttime fogs and ground frosts to grip some areas, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Frontal type precipitation is forecast in western regions, which will be hit by thunderstorms and hail. Heavy rains and wet snow are predicted for eastern regions.

    Wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s across the country. In some areas gusts of wind may reach 23-28m/s. Dust storms are forecast in western, southwestern and southern regions.

    Fire risk remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, and in western areas of Atyrau region.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes 5-10m/s, +2+4°C at night, +16+18°C in the daytime, nighttime ground frost.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +8+10°C at night, +21+23°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +14+16°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad