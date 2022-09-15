Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains with thunderstorms and wet snow to hit eastern Kazakhstan Sep 15
15 September 2022, 07:25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large cold anticyclone will bring mostly dry weather to Kazakhstan today, with nighttime fogs and ground frosts to grip some areas, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Frontal type precipitation is forecast in western regions, which will be hit by thunderstorms and hail. Heavy rains and wet snow are predicted for eastern regions.

Wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s across the country. In some areas gusts of wind may reach 23-28m/s. Dust storms are forecast in western, southwestern and southern regions.

Fire risk remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, and in western areas of Atyrau region.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes 5-10m/s, +2+4°C at night, +16+18°C in the daytime, nighttime ground frost.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +8+10°C at night, +21+23°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +14+16°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.


