    Rains, wind and heat in store for Kazakhstan

    10 August 2023, 07:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is set to persist today in most of Kazakhstan bringing heavy rains, hail, and squalls, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    The country’s west, southwest, and northeast are to enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Sweltering temperatures are expected to grip Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions with heat indexes reaching 35-42 degrees Celsius.

    Fire threat remains high in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan.

    Fire threat remains extreme in Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Zhetysu, Abai, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau and Akmola regions locally.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
