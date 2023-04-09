Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains to hit most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 9

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 April 2023, 00:46
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will stay today under the impact of atmospheric fronts which will bring unstable weather with rains, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in southeastern regions of the country. Precipitation (rain and snow) will douse eastern regions and mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Mountainous areas of southeastern regions will see heavy precipitation.

Strong wind will hit across the country. Fog will blanket northern and eastern regions. Southern, southwestern and southeastern regions will see thunderstorms.

Heavy precipitation (rain, snow) will hit mountainous and piedmont areas of Almaty region and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region. Heavy rains will batter central areas of Mangistau region at night and southern areas in the daytime.

Ground frost up to -2°C is forecast in northern and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region at night.


