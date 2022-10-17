Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains to hit Kazakhstan Oct 17
17 October 2022, 07:22

Rains to hit Kazakhstan Oct 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will see rainy weather October 17, with heavy rains to hit mountainous areas of southern Kazakhstan in the daytime, Kazhydromet reports.

Western regions only will enjoy dry weather today. Wind speed will increase across the republic, and fog will cover western, northwestern and northern regions.

Heavy rains will hit mountainous areas of Turkistan region.

Astana – partly cloudy, a bit of rain (a mix of rain and snow), 9-14m/s wind, 0+2°C at night, +6+8°C in the daytime;

Almaty – partly cloudy, rain at the end of day, 2-7m/s wind, sometimes 12m/s, +10+12°C at night, +16+18°C in the daytime;

Shymkent – partly cloudy, rain in the morning and in the daytime,8-13m/s wind, +8+10°C at night, +18+20°C.


