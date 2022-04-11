Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rains to hit Kazakhstan 12-14 Apr

    11 April 2022, 14:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to hit most of Kazakhstan on 12-14 April, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to meteorologists, inclement weather with showers will settle in in most regions of the country in three upcoming days. Torrential rains with thunderstorm and gusty wind as well as foggy conditions are forecast for southern Kazakhstan.

    Only the northeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Temperature will climb to +10, +18°C and +18, +26°C in western Kazakhstan. Mercury will rise to +10,+17°C and +15, +26°C in the north, east and center of the country. Southern Kazakhstan will see temperature reaching +22, +32°C.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region