Rains to hit Kazakhstan 12-14 Apr

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 April 2022, 14:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to hit most of Kazakhstan on 12-14 April, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to meteorologists, inclement weather with showers will settle in in most regions of the country in three upcoming days. Torrential rains with thunderstorm and gusty wind as well as foggy conditions are forecast for southern Kazakhstan.

Only the northeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Temperature will climb to +10, +18°C and +18, +26°C in western Kazakhstan. Mercury will rise to +10,+17°C and +15, +26°C in the north, east and center of the country. Southern Kazakhstan will see temperature reaching +22, +32°C.


