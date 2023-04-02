Go to the main site
    Rains to douse west and south of Kazakhstan

    2 April 2023, 10:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan on April, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Only the west, south and southeast of the country will observe rainfall and thunderstorms.

    Strong wind will blow in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan bringing dust storm to the south. The southeast will be steeped in fog.

    Bleak wind with gusts of over 30 mps is forecast for Zhetysu, Turkistan and Zhambyl regions.

    Temperature will drop as low as 1-6°C at night in Almaty region, 2-7°C in Zhetysu region, and 2°C in Turkistan region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

