Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains to douse west and south of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 April 2023, 10:13
Rains to douse west and south of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan on April, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Only the west, south and southeast of the country will observe rainfall and thunderstorms.

Strong wind will blow in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan bringing dust storm to the south. The southeast will be steeped in fog.

Bleak wind with gusts of over 30 mps is forecast for Zhetysu, Turkistan and Zhambyl regions.

Temperature will drop as low as 1-6°C at night in Almaty region, 2-7°C in Zhetysu region, and 2°C in Turkistan region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants