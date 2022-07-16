Qazaq TV
Rains to douse north and northwest of Kazakhstan July 16
16 July 2022 10:10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Northwestern cyclone is to affect the weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan, bringing rains, predicted to fall heavily in the north and northwest, as well as thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, and squalls. The country is to brace for fog in the north in the nighttime and morning as well as dust tides in the southwest at daytime. Only the south, southeast, west, and center are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, west of Atyrau, southeast, and west of West Kazakhstan regions.

Heatwave is to grip the greater part of Almaty, Zhetysu, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, south of Aktobe, and southeast of Karaganda regions at daytime.

Extreme heatwave is in store for most of Mangistau, south of Atyrau, and Kostanay regions.


