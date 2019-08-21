Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains to douse most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 August 2019, 07:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy downpour is forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

It will be partly cloudy in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

Scorching heat will torment residents of Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Karaganda and parts of Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Pavlodar regions.

