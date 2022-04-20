Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan Wed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2022, 07:42
Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on 20 April. A mix of rain and snow is forecast for eastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in parts of Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Almaty region.

Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau and Pavlodar regions.

Parts of Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Chances of hail will be high in Almaty, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.

Thunderstorm and hail may hit Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions. Thunderstorm is also expected in the south of Kyzylorda region.

High fire hazard will persist in the south of West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, north and center of Aktobe, and center of Pavlodar regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty