Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan this weekend
5 August 2022 12:49

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is predicted for western and northwestern Kazakhstan in three coming days, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather agency, no precipitation is expected in the west and northwest of Kazakhstan on August 6-8. The rest of the country where the weather conditions are determined by a southern cyclone will see rainy and windy weather.

Torrential rains, squall, and gusty wind are forecast for central, northern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

Temperature will climb to +30 ,+37°C in the west, +27, +37°C in the southwest, +27, +35°C in the northwest, +22, +30°C in the north and east, +20, +28°C in the center, +30, +35°C in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan.


