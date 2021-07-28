Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan in upcoming days

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 July 2021, 18:13
Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan in upcoming days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for three upcoming days across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, torrential rains are expected to douse eastern Kazakhstan on July 30-31 and southeastern Kazakhstan on July 31.

The southwest and south of Kazakhstan will observe warm weather without precipitation.

Temperatures will rise across the territory of the country – up to +25, +40°C at daytime in the west and northwest of Kazakhstan, up to +23, +33°C at daytime in the north and east and up to +25, +37°C at daytime in the center.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty