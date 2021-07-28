Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan in upcoming days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for three upcoming days across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, torrential rains are expected to douse eastern Kazakhstan on July 30-31 and southeastern Kazakhstan on July 31.

The southwest and south of Kazakhstan will observe warm weather without precipitation.

Temperatures will rise across the territory of the country – up to +25, +40°C at daytime in the west and northwest of Kazakhstan, up to +23, +33°C at daytime in the north and east and up to +25, +37°C at daytime in the center.