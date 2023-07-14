Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A deep cyclone coming from the Black Sea region will affect the weather in Kazakhstan in three days coming, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

«The approaching cyclone will bring rainy weather to most regions of the country, and will be accompanied by thunderstorms, hail and gusting wind. Heavy rainfall will batter western, northwestern and northern regions from time to time,» the met service says.

After short-term decline in daytime temperatures, the mercury will rise:

from +20+25°C to +25+33°C in northern Kazakhstan

from +18+30°C to 25+33°C in northwestern Kazakhstan

from +25+33°C to +32+39°C in central areas

from 25+35°C to +35+42°C in southern regions

In western regions, the temperatures will drop to +22+35°C and in eastern regions - to +27+35°C.

Southeastern regions will see no sharp changes in temperatures.