Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 June 2022, 11:36
Rains to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The merger of two cyclones – northwestern and southern – will affect weather conditions across Kazakhstan on June 11-13.

Heavy downpours, stiff wind and hail are expected in mountainous areas in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan on June 11-12. Chances of a dust storm will be high in the southwest and south.

Temperature will dip from +22, +30°C to +17, +26°C in western and northwestern Kazakhstan. The southwest of the country will see mercury climbing to +25, +35°C. In the north temperature will fluctuate between +20, +28°C and +25, +30°C. The east and center of Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to +24, +33°C and rising to +27, +32°C. Southern Kazakhstan will observe temperature soaring as high as +35°C.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty