Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains to douse Kazakhstan on Friday

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 September 2020, 07:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered showers, especially in the east and southeast parts will persist in Kazakhstan on Friday. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Turkestan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach 23-25 mps in some of the abovementioned regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau and Turkestan regions.

Thunderstorms are predicted in Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in patchy fog.

It may hail in Akmola region.

High fire hazard is to linger in most of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, parts of Karaganda, Almaty, and east of Aktobe regions.


