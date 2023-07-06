Go to the main site
    Rains to douse Kazakhstan July 6

    6 July 2023, 09:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cyclone and associated fronts are to dictate the weather conditions in most parts of the country, bringing rains. Heavy rains with thunderstorms, hail, and squally wind are predicted in the east and southeast of the country. High winds are to sweep across the country, and dust tides are to batter the southern regions, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The greater part of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, south of Mangistau, and Kostanay regions are to brace for a heatwave.

    Extreme fire danger is to persist in most parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, south of Ulytau, Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, west of Atyurai, northwest of Zhetysu, and north, west of Pavlodar regions.

    High fire danger is issued for the greater part of Zhetysu, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, northwest, south of Abai, north of Akmola, south of West Kazakhstan, and west, south, east of East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

