    Rains to douse Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    24 April 2023, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The met service has issued a three-day weather forecast report for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Kazhydromet predicts rainy weather for western, southern and northern regions on April 25-27. Rain and snow are forecast in the east of Kazakhstan on April 25-26 at night, and rain will hit this area in the daytime. Heavy precipitation is forecast in southeastern regions on April 25-26

    The remaining part of the country will stay under the impact of the Western anti-cyclone, which will bring no precipitation there.

    Fog and strong wind will hit across the country. Dust storm and thunderstorm will hit western and southern regions. Black ice is forecast in eastern regions, and hail will batter southeastern areas.

    The mercury will rise gradually to +23+30°C in western regions, to +20+27°C in the northern, northwestern and central parts, to +15+23°C in eastern regions, to +25+33°C in southern regions and to +17+25°C in southeast of the country.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

