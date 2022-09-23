Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains to batter west and southeast of Kazakhstan
23 September 2022, 07:38

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The vast anticyclone still sets the tone in most part of Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms persist in the west, southeast of Kazakhstan. high wind is expected countrywide, while south and southwest are to brace for dust storms, Kazhydromet reports.

Extremely high fire threat remains in Kyzylorda,Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Abai, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau regions locally.

Fire threat remains also high in Kostanay, Almaty regions.


