Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Rains to batter N Kazakhstan this weekend

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 April 2022, 10:08
Rains to batter N Kazakhstan this weekend

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Rains, thunderstorms and high wind are expected to batter North Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform reports.

On April 30 rains and thunderstorms are expected in the west and north of the region. High wind will roll through the region at a speed of 9-14, 15-20 m/s locally. Mercury will read +5+10 degrees Celsius at the night, and +12+17 degrees during the day.

On May 1 the west and north of the region will brace for rains and thunderstorms. Air temperature will rise to 15-20, 23 degrees Celsius during the day.

Rains and thunderstorms will persist on May 2 in the greater part of the region. Wild wind will be gusting up to 23 m/s. Air temperature will drop to +3+8 degrees in the nighttime, and +9+15 during the day.

On May 3 ground frosts are expected to form in the night in the south of the region.


North Kazakhstan region   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan