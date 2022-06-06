Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains to batter most of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 June 2022, 13:52
Rains to batter most of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast to grip Kazakhstan on June 7-9, Kazhydromet reports.

The country’s southwest and east are set to enjoy the weather without precipitations. Temperature will rise as high as 23-30 degrees Celsius in the north, 33 degrees in the south, and 27-35 in the central part of Kazakhstan. Mercury will also read 36 degrees in the south, and 27-35 degrees in the south during the day. The scorching heat of 37-42 degrees will hit the south over the next three days, while a ground frost is expected to form in the eastern regions of Kazakhstan.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand