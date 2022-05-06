Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains to batter most of Kazakhstan Fri

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 May 2022, 07:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 6 the most part of Kazakhstan is to set to face rains, while the west is to brace for heavy downpours, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, high wind, hail, squalls, and dust storms are expected countrywide.

Squalls are to roll today through Turkestan region.

Hail and squalls are forecast for Zhambyl region.

High wind of 15-20 m/s is to sweep through Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions.

Mangistau region is to face today hail, dust storms, high wind of 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23-28 m/s locally.

Strong wind is also expected to sweep through Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions locally.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
