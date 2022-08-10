Go to the main site
    • Rains to batter Kazakhstan

    10 August 2022 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains are set to batter today, August 10, the greater part of Kazakhstan, while heavy rains are expected to pour in the north and mountainous districts with thunderstorms, gusty wind and squalls forecast locally.

    Fog is predicted to blanket the north, while dust storms are expected to sweep through the southeast of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Heavy downpours are to batter Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.

    Scorching heat is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau regions.

    Fire threat remains high in the greater part of Kyzylorda region, the south and east of Turkistan region and Atyrau region.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

