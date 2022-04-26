Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains to batter Kazakhstan’s east on Tuesday

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2022, 07:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains are expected to batter today the country’s east, and southeast, while Almaty region is to brace for heavy downpours, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, high wind, squalls and hail are expected countrywide.

Strong wind gusting up to 20-25 m/s, sometimes 30 m/s, and more is forecast to roll through Alakol Lakes in Almaty region.

The mountainous areas in Turkestan region are set to face thunderstorms, squalls, and wild wind of 15-20 m/s.

Thunderstorms and squalls are in store for Zhambyl region today.

Fog is expected to blanket Kostanay region in the morning and nighttime.

High wind is forecast to sweep through Akmola region, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Atyrau and Karaganda regions are set to wake up to foggy streets.


