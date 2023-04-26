Rains to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 27-29, Kazinform reports.

Thundershowers are expected in the central, northern, and eastern regions of Kazakhstan with dust storms predicted in the western and southern regions. Air temperature will rise in the west up to 23-22 degrees Celsius, 27-35 degrees in the south, and 23-20 degrees Celsius in the southeast over the next few days. However, on April 29 air temperature will drop to 10-18 degrees Celsius across the greater part of Kazakhstan.