Rains to batter Kazakhstan June 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for unstable weather conditions, bringing rains with thunderstorms, hail, and squalls as well as heavy rains to the northwest, north, and east. Only the southwest, and south of the country are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country will also expect high wind as well as fog in the north and dust tides in the southwest and south, Kazinform reports.

The south, north, and center of East Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps.

The south, east, and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to see thunderstorms. The region's east and mountainous areas are to expect 15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps.

Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west and southwest. The region's west is to expect 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps.

Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorms in the east at night as well as fog in the north and 15-20mps wind in the south and east in the nighttime and morning.

Zhambyl region's mountainous areas are to expect thunderstorms, hail, squalls, as well as 15-20mps wind during thunderstorms at daytime.

The north of Turkestan region is to see dust tides. 15-20mps wind is predicted in the north and mountainous areas.

Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and 15-20mps wind in the south.

Dust tides and 15-20mps wind are forecast for the south of Mangistau region during the day.

The north and east of Aktobe region are to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. 15-20mps wind is predicted in the east and center.

Thunderstorms are to hit Karaganda region in the north and east at night as well as in the west at daytime. 15-20mps wind is forecast for the east during the day.

The west and north of West Kazakhstan region, as well as the northeast of Atyrau region at daytime, are to see thunderstorms.

The south of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

Heatwave is to grip Atyrau, south of Aktobe, and Mangistau regions at daytime.

High fire hazard is predicted in the center of Kyzylorda region.