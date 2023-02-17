Go to the main site
    Rains to batter Almaty and Shymkent

    17 February 2023, 16:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Intermittent clouds, precipitations, mainly rains, are expected on February 18 in Almaty and Shymkent. Astana city will brace for snow, Kazhydromet reports.

    Heavy precipitations, fog and ice-slick are forecast for Almaty for February 18. Air temperature will read 0-2 degrees at night and 0+2 degrees during the day. Fog will blanket the city in the morning and evening over the next three days.

    The Kazakh capital will brace for snow and ground blizzard, high wind. Mercury will read -10-12 degrees at the night, -6-8 degrees in the daytime on February 19-20.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
