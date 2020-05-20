Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains, thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
20 May 2020, 08:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rains, thunderstorms are forecast for Kazakhstan on May 20, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog, hail and 15-20 mps wind are expected during the day in Akmola region.

15-20 mps wind is also expected in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe regions. Residents of Mangistau are warned about a dust storm.

Hail and strong wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions on May 20.

Squalls, strong wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in Turkestan region.

Foggy weather, wind of 15-20 mps is forecast for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

15-20 mps wind will blow today in East Kazakhstan region. Hail is possible in the afternoon.

Dense fog patches will cover some parts of Karaganda region. Wind will strengthen here to 15-20 mps.

Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern areas of East Kazakhstan region.

