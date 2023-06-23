Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rains, thunderstorms and hail forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan

    23 June 2023, 14:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will be under the impact of atmospheric fronts, due to which unstable weather is forecast at weekend, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rains and thunderstorms as well as squalls and hail are possible.

    Heavy rainfall is expected in northern regions on June26, in eastern regions on June 24-25 and in southeastern regions on June 24 and 26. Dust storm will hit southeastern areas as well. Ground frost to -1°C is forecast in northwestern regions on June 26.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Unsteady weather forecast in Astana Jul 4-6
    Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing
    Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jun 30
    Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jun 29
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events