Rains, thunderstorms and hail forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 June 2023, 14:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will be under the impact of atmospheric fronts, due to which unstable weather is forecast at weekend, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Rains and thunderstorms as well as squalls and hail are possible.

Heavy rainfall is expected in northern regions on June26, in eastern regions on June 24-25 and in southeastern regions on June 24 and 26. Dust storm will hit southeastern areas as well. Ground frost to -1°C is forecast in northwestern regions on June 26.


News
