Rains, thunderstorms and fire threat to batter Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Downpours, thunderstorms, squalls, hail are to grip today the country’s west, while the rest of Kazakhstan is to observe weather without precipitations. High wind and fog are forecast locally.

The scorching heat is expected in Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe and Abai regions with mercury reading 38-38 degrees Celsius.

The fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan.

The fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Akmola, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau regions.