    Rains predicted in west, southeast of Kazakhstan

    3 June 2023, 09:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to a spur of an anticyclone the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see weather with no precipitation. Rains with thunderstorms are predicted in the west, and northwest as well as in the mountainous areas of the southeast in the daytime. The country is to brace for high wind, as well as dust times in the south, southeast, Kazinform reports.

    According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, extreme heatwave is predicted in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high temperatures are forecast for the southwest of the country.

    Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions are to brace for heatwave.

    Extreme fire danger is in place for Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions.

    Turkestan region is to brace for high fire hazard.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
