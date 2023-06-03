Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Rains predicted in west, southeast of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 June 2023, 09:45
Rains predicted in west, southeast of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to a spur of an anticyclone the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see weather with no precipitation. Rains with thunderstorms are predicted in the west, and northwest as well as in the mountainous areas of the southeast in the daytime. The country is to brace for high wind, as well as dust times in the south, southeast, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, extreme heatwave is predicted in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high temperatures are forecast for the southwest of the country.

Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions are to brace for heatwave.

Extreme fire danger is in place for Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions.

Turkestan region is to brace for high fire hazard.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand