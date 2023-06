Rains predicted across Kazakhstan on Apr 2-4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rainfalls are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on April 2-4, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists also predict gusty winds in most parts of the country in the coming days.

Temperature will rise to +15,+25°C in the south and +5, +15°Cin the north of Kazakhstan.