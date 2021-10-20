Rains, precipitation forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Oct 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers and precipitation are in store for parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, October 20. Only the east and southeast of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps is expected to his the southwest of West Kazakhstan, most of Atyrau, the southeast of East Kazakhstan, the north and center of Kyzylorda, the west and north of Mangistau, the southwest of Aktobe, the west of Kostanay, and mountainous areas in Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in parts of Almaty region.

Chances of a dust storm are high in Kyzylorda region.

The west and south of Atyrau, the west of West Kazakhstan, the north of East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



