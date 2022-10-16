Go to the main site
    Rains in store for most parts of Kazakhstan

    16 October 2022, 10:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect rains. Only the southeast is to expect weather with no precipitation due to a spur, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The south, southeast, and east are to expect high wind, and west, northwest, and west - fog.

    Astana is to see partly cloudy skies as well as rains at times during the day. 7-12mps northwesterly wind is predicted. Temperatures are to stand at 4-6 degrees Celsius at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Almaty is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation. 2-7mps wind is predicted. Temperatures are to stand at 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation. 8-13mps southwesterly wind is predicted. Temperatures are to stand at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

