Rains, hail forecast for most of Kazakhstan June 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, June 10, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions. It may strengthen up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storms to Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Squall is likely to hit Zhambyl, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

It may hail in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Eat Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

North Kazakhstan region will observe foggy conditions at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will remain in most of Zhambyl and parts of Almaty regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, parts of Almaty, Turkestan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.



