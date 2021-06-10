Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains, hail forecast for most of Kazakhstan June 10

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 June 2021, 07:11
Rains, hail forecast for most of Kazakhstan June 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, June 10, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions. It may strengthen up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storms to Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Squall is likely to hit Zhambyl, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

It may hail in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Eat Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

North Kazakhstan region will observe foggy conditions at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will remain in most of Zhambyl and parts of Almaty regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, parts of Almaty, Turkestan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty