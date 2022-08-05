Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
5 August 2022 07:31

Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most regions of Kazakhstan will be hit by rains on August 5, the met service says. Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusting wind will batter central and mountainous areas. Northern and central parts only will see no rain today.

Fog will cover northern areas at night and in the morning.

Heavy rains are also predicted for southern, eastern, central areas of Karaganda region, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the daytime.

Fervent heat will grip Atyrau, Zhetysu regions, southern parts of Mangistau regions.

Fire risk is extremely high in Kyzylorda region, southern, eastern parts of Turkistan region, and southern areas of Atyrau, Abai regions.

Related news
Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
Astana Qazaqstan Team invites two trainees
797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
Read also
Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
Two more medals for Kazakhstan at 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Sofia
Astana Qazaqstan Team invites two trainees
Eight patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Ministry of Healthcare
2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,555 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Caspian Sea, 350 km from Aktau
2 Kazakh male judokas settle for bronze at Asian Championships
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive