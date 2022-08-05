5 August 2022 07:31

Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most regions of Kazakhstan will be hit by rains on August 5, the met service says. Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusting wind will batter central and mountainous areas. Northern and central parts only will see no rain today.

Fog will cover northern areas at night and in the morning.

Heavy rains are also predicted for southern, eastern, central areas of Karaganda region, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the daytime.

Fervent heat will grip Atyrau, Zhetysu regions, southern parts of Mangistau regions.

Fire risk is extremely high in Kyzylorda region, southern, eastern parts of Turkistan region, and southern areas of Atyrau, Abai regions.



