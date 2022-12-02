Rains force 8.6 thousand out of homes in Brazil

2 December 2022, 18:44

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM As a result of storms recorded in several places across Brazil in recent weeks, at least 8.6 thousand people have been forced to leave their homes. The figure includes data released in five states. According to updated stats from the national meteorological authority Inmet, more rain is expected to come until Monday (Dec. 5) and alerts have been issued for most of the country.

On the coast of the three states in the South—Paraná, Santa Catarina, and Rio Grande do Sul—areas have been given red alert, which means they face risk of serious incidents such as landslides and major flooding. The rainfall forecast for these locations may exceed 60 millimeters per hour or 100 millimeters per day, Agencia Brasil reports.

The data also show that 23 of the 27 states have been given orange alert, when there is risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding, and electric discharges.

Landslide

In Paraná, a major landslide occurred on Saturday night (Nov. 26), which left ten cars and six trucks buried on federal highway BR-376. So far, six victims have been rescued alive and two deaths have been confirmed. The state fire department, which is engaged in non-stop rescue work, estimates some 30 people are still missing. The state is also suffering from flooding, with 561 people forced out of their homes.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br