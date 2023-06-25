Go to the main site
    Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan

    25 June 2023, 10:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Heavy downpours with thunderstorms are forecast for eastern Kazakhstan. Showers are expected to douse most regions of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, only southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Bleak wind will blow in most regions of Kazakhstan. Chances of hail will be high in the west, southeast, east, north, and center. Squall is in store for southern and eastern Kazakhstan. Dust storm may blanket the southwest of the country. It will be foggy in the north at night and early in the morning.

    Mets warn of high fire hazard in Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Abai, south of Kostanay, east of East Kazakhstan, west, east of Kyzylorda, south of Karaganda and Ulytau, west, north and center of Pavlodar, south, east of Atyrau regions.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in Zhetysu, south of Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

