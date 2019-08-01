Rains, drop in temperature expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A cyclone centered over Yekaterinburg will affect that weather in Kazakhstan on August 1-3, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologistspredict that inclement weather will settle in in most regions of Kazakhstan. Itwill bring occasional showers and colder temperature. Mercury will dip as lowas 15-25°C in the northwest of the country.

Thunderstorms,gusty wind, and hail are forecast for parts of the country. Hot weather withoutprecipitation will persist only in the south of Kazakhstan where temperaturewill rise to 32, 40°C.