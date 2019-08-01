Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains, drop in temperature expected in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 August 2019, 15:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A cyclone centered over Yekaterinburg will affect that weather in Kazakhstan on August 1-3, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will settle in in most regions of Kazakhstan. It will bring occasional showers and colder temperature. Mercury will dip as low as 15-25°C in the northwest of the country.

Thunderstorms, gusty wind, and hail are forecast for parts of the country. Hot weather without precipitation will persist only in the south of Kazakhstan where temperature will rise to 32, 40°C.

